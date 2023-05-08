On March 2, 2023, we lost a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, a friend to many, and a lifelong resident of Eau Claire for nearly one-hundred years. James R. (Jim) Severson was born and raised in “Shawtown” — born at home on December 18, 1924 to father Sever and mother Lillie Severson.

Jim graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1941 (at age 16, of which he was justifiably proud). He joined the United States Navy in 1942 and served for 3 years, mostly in San Diego, servicing state-of-the-art electronics on WWII Navy aircraft.

