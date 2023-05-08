On March 2, 2023, we lost a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, a friend to many, and a lifelong resident of Eau Claire for nearly one-hundred years. James R. (Jim) Severson was born and raised in “Shawtown” — born at home on December 18, 1924 to father Sever and mother Lillie Severson.
Jim graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1941 (at age 16, of which he was justifiably proud). He joined the United States Navy in 1942 and served for 3 years, mostly in San Diego, servicing state-of-the-art electronics on WWII Navy aircraft.
Following his Navy service, Jim worked in the typewriter business, founded Severson Office Machines in Eau Claire, and provided sales and service to individuals, schools, and businesses in western and northern Wisconsin until retiring in 1989. He married Norma (Min) Roach in Eau Claire.
In his “spare time” Jim enjoyed the outdoors. He loved hunting pheasants and grouse with Min and their several golden retrievers which Jim trained. He also enjoyed sharing his shooting skills with Wyoming farmers to help control prairie dog over-population in their cattle pastures.
Jim often recounted to friends his float-trip adventures on the Yukon and Missouri Rivers with brothers John and Stan. He also enjoyed ice fishing on area lakes and more far-flung summer fishing trips to northern Minnesota and Canada.
Jim’s hunting interests led him to serve as a gun safety instructor and founding member of the Wisconsin Hunters Safety Program, instructing over 3500 students over a period in excess of 35 years. He was also an avid trap shooter and was active in the Westgate Sportsman’s Club, founding and coaching Westgate’s Junior Rifle Club.
Jim is survived by his daughter Fran (Joseph, Sr.) Novak of Richfield MN; grandson Joseph Jr. (Barbara) Novak of Shakopee, MN; and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Ryan Novak. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Norma; and his three brothers, John, Stanley, and infant Thomas.
Graveside Services will be held at 12pm, Friday, May 12, 2023 at Lakeview Cemetery with Father James R. Kurzynski officiating. Military honors will be conducted by American Legion Post 53 and VFW 7232. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, Eau Claire is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
