James “Jim” Donald Shea, 70, of Elk Mound, WI, was born on May 30th, 1951, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Jim died of Lewy Body Dementia on January 3rd, 2022, in Eau Claire, surrounded by his family. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Shea, both of Eau Claire, WI, and brother Kevin of New York, NY.
Jim is the third of nine children born to Donald and Dorothy Shea. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, his sons Donovan (Eau Claire, WI), and Michael and his wife Brittany (Eau Claire, WI). His three sisters, Karen Shea Dufresne and husband Richard (Sharon, NH); Julie and husband Dean Sperry (Shorewood, WI); Mary Shea (Milwaukee, WI); and four brothers, Dennis Shea and wife Luanne (Eau Claire, WI); John Shea (his wife Sue Ellen predeceased Jim) (Eau Claire, WI); Joseph Shea and wife Mary (Milwaukee, WI); Jerome Shea and wife Heidi (Eau Claire WI). Jim is also survived by many nephews and nieces whom he loved deeply: Mikki, Danette (deceased), Brendan Shea (Anne), Rebecca Shea Pirkey (Ben), Eileen Shea, Connor (Jennifer), Kieven (Katie), and Aiden Sperry, Cooper and Kiki Shea, and Kaelie Shea.
Jim graduated from Regis High School in 1969. In 1974, Jim met the love of his life Sue while they were both attending the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire. Shortly after, he started in the construction industry at A.A. Hoehn as a Laborer and Carpenter Foreman. Jim was a Proud Union Carpenter in Carpenter Local 1074 for 31 years (1979-2010). He was a Project Superintendent for Market & Johnson, Inc. for 21 years (1989-2010), working on countless projects throughout Western Wisconsin, several of which he proudly teamed up to manage with his younger brother Jerry. Jim retired from Market & Johnson after 26 years (1984-2010). He loved his M&J work family and took great pride in the buildings he built and the people he built them with. Jim was known for his great work ethic, mentorship, passion for his work, and his love of building.
Jim worked hard, but he also liked to play hard. He took great pride in his many friends throughout his life. His laughter and smile were contagious. Jim had a passion for sports; he played on numerous softball teams with the nicknames “Jimmer” and “Shades”, he enjoyed biking, and was an avid Wisconsin Sports Fan, cheering on the Badgers, Brewers, and Packers. Jim most enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and hunting for grouse, turkey, deer, and elk with many family and friends. Jim also enjoyed woodworking in his home carpenter shop. He completed countless carpentry projects for family, friends, and neighbors while remodeling and adding on to his home multiple times.
Jim’s greatest pride in his life was his family. Jim and Sue were happily married for 42 years and were a great team. Jim was a committed T-ball/Little League coach to his sons, and you could always find him on the sideline of his son’s sporting events. Jim had many dog companions (Sooner, Bear, Burly, Brady, and Finley) who could often be seen right by his side. He enjoyed traveling with his family, visiting State and National parks, taking many trips to Montana, Alaska, Hawaii, and Ireland. For countless years, Jim and Sue enjoyed visiting Brewers Spring Training in Phoenix, Arizona. Jim also loved spending time at the Shea Family Cabin on Lake Namakagon in Cable, WI, which he was instrumental in building. Searching for Elk near Clam Lake was one of his favorite past times. Jim loved his large family and took great pride in his brothers and sisters and their families. He loved Shea family get-togethers, family cookouts, and most of all, Thanksgiving.
For the last 5+ years of his life, Jim endured a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He fought the good fight and never wavered in his joy for life and his commitment to his family. Jim lived his life fully. Jim’s strength and resilience, along with Sue’s incredible care for him, made it possible for him to stay at home. His family and friends received the gift of his presence in their lives despite this dreadful disease. The Shea Family would like to thank Jim’s care team, Dr. Paul Loomis and Dr. Felix Chukwudelunzu, the Eau Claire Lewy Body Support Group, as well as the staff at Azura Memory Care and Mayo Hospice Care for all their care and support of Jim and his family.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, West Chapel, 1405 North Clairemont Avenue, Eau Claire, WI at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, January 12th with Reverend Matty Strickler officiating. Visitation will be held at 3:00 PM until the time of the service. The Shea Family requests that all who attend wear masks and follow all COVID-19 Safety protocols.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s memory to the following: Lewy Body Dementia Association; Mayo Clinic Hospice Care; or Feed My People Food Bank of Eau Claire.
