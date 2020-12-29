James Allen Shock, 87, of Stanley, died peacefully to be with his lord and savior on Thursday, December 24, 2020. Jim was born on July 26th, 1933 in Stanley to the late Miles Ryland and Daisy Mae (Latch) Shock. Jim grew up in Stanley, graduated from Stanley High in 1951 and went on to the University of River Falls to obtain a Teaching Degree. After college, Jim went on to serve two years in the Army, during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany.
Jim returned home to Stanley, working for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Jim then left that position and went into partnership with his brother Dean and his father to run the family business: Yellowstone Implement located in Stanley. Jim worked side by side with his brother Dean from 1960 until Dean’s retirement in 1994. Jim continued to run the family business up until recently.
Jim from birth until his death was a faithful member and respected Deacon of the Stanley Brethren Church. Jim had a strong faith and cherished his church and members. It was his good friend Ed and church family that cared for him as his health declined over the past several years. Jim was thankful in his evening prayers for those people who enabled him to stay in his home as his health declined.
He is survived by his brother Dean (Mary) Shock of Chippewa Falls, beloved nieces and nephews and kind friends. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, brother Norman and sister Lorraine.
A funeral service will be held at Plombon Funeral Home, Stanley, WI, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. A service officiated by Laurie Natzke will be at 2 p.m. Visitation will be one hour before and burial will follow with Military Honors at the Edson Union Cemetery.
For the safety of all, the family is asking those who attend to please wear a mask. The family would be so thankful.