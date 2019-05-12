James Sly, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie, WI.
He was born on April 23,1935, in Boyceville, WI, to Franklin and Bertha (Erickson) Sly.
He moved to Eau Claire in 1942 where he eventually met and later married Dolores Anderson in September of 1954. After 25 years he relocated to the west coast living in CA, AZ and NV. He returned to WI in 2016 where he lived after reuniting with his children.
James is survived by his three daughters, Georganne (Duane) McNichol of Bloomingdale, IL, Robyn (David) Rau of Eau Claire, WI, and Wendy (Dennis) Buck of Eau Claire, WI. He had 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Per James’s wishes, no services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavallleycremation.com.