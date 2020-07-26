James “Jim” Smetana, 75, of Chippewa Falls, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Jim is survived by his wife, Ellen Smetana; children, Tammy (Jim Zempel) Smetana, Don (Marsha) Smetana, Bonnie (Randy) Hill; brothers, Bob (Lois) Smetana, Joe (Vicky) Smetana; grandchildren, Ashley Larkowski, Brian Larkowski, Joshua Coyle, Derek Smetana, Dylon Smetana, Coral Hill; and three great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Elsie Smetana; and his sister, Mary Jane Marquardt.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com