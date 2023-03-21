James R. Smith obituary picture.jpg

James R. Smith, 80, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Jim was born on April 19, 1942, to George and Florence (Fachet) Smith in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Lane Tech High School and worked at G.T.E., starting as a floor worker and retiring as a plant estimator. He married the love of his life, Colette Landl in 1960, who he knew since grammar school. They lived in Chicago, then raised their family in Mt. Prospect, IL. They retired in Tomahawk, WI, in the home that was built by their son, Vern. Jim and his wife loved to travel after retiring, especially to Disneyworld with their granddaughters.

To plant a tree in memory of James Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you