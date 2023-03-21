James R. Smith, 80, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Jim was born on April 19, 1942, to George and Florence (Fachet) Smith in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Lane Tech High School and worked at G.T.E., starting as a floor worker and retiring as a plant estimator. He married the love of his life, Colette Landl in 1960, who he knew since grammar school. They lived in Chicago, then raised their family in Mt. Prospect, IL. They retired in Tomahawk, WI, in the home that was built by their son, Vern. Jim and his wife loved to travel after retiring, especially to Disneyworld with their granddaughters.
Jim is survived by his wife, Colette Smith of Tomahawk, WI; son, Dennis (Cindy) Smith; granddaughters, Dana (Wyatt) Elmer and Mikayla Smith all of Eau Claire.
Jim was preceded in death by his son, Vern Smith; mother, Florence Smith; and father, George Smith
A funeral service will be Friday, March 24, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be at 2:00 pm at Lakeview Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
To plant a tree in memory of James Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.