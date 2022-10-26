James “Jim” Martin Sockness, age 78, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022 with his loving family surrounding him.
He was born on June 22, 1944 in Rice Lake to Alfred and Eleanor (Hockert) Sockness. Jim graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1962, attended St. Olaf College and UW-Eau Claire. He was married to Bethinne “Beth” Hanson on February 29, 1964 in Rice Lake and she preceded him in death in 1995. He later married Donna Brunner on February 12, 1999 in Jamaica.
He owned several businesses during his life — Sockness Shoe Store, Servicemaster and Emerald Acres.
He was an avid sportsman and marksman, enjoyed hunting, riding motorcycles and ATV’s. He made many years of memories at the Palace in the Popple with his hunting buddies. He was a reserve for the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. He was chairman for the Snowmobile ride for Shriners Hospital. Jim did many plays for the Red Barn Theatre as a Hardscrabble Player and at UW-Barron County.
His golden majestic voice was well known for singing for weddings and funerals. He will be remembered as well for singing with the We Three delighting generations of listeners. He also sang with the St. Olaf Choir, the Swing Singers and the Red Cedar Choir.
Jim was a member of the Rice Lake Elks Lodge, Rice Lake Moose Club, Rice Lake Snow and Dirt Club, Masonic Lodge, Order of the Eastern Star, Shriners, many Bethany Lutheran Committees, Mission Jamaica, Resurrection String Band, We Three, Northern Star Theater Board of Directors, Red Cedar Choir and the Rice Lake Golden K.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Sockness; a son, Eric Sockness; a daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Benito Leal; 4 grandchildren, Alex, Danny, Grace and Ryder; a brother, Bruce (Wendy) Sockness; honorary brother, Jamie Jacobson; The Hanson Family; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bethinne Sockness; parents, Alfred and Eleanor Sockness; a brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Liz Sockness.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Sue Eidahl officiating, with interment in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Bethany Lutheran Church Music & Bethany Stained Glass Restoration and Mission Jamaica.