James “Jim” Martin Sockness, age 78, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2022 with his loving family surrounding him.

He was born on June 22, 1944 in Rice Lake to Alfred and Eleanor (Hockert) Sockness. Jim graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1962, attended St. Olaf College and UW-Eau Claire. He was married to Bethinne “Beth” Hanson on February 29, 1964 in Rice Lake and she preceded him in death in 1995. He later married Donna Brunner on February 12, 1999 in Jamaica.