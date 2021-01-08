James Emile-Valere Spencer, 69, Manhattan, KS, (formerly of Menomonie, WI) died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born May 2, 1951, in Blue Earth, MN, to Eldon and Marie (Molle) Spencer. After graduating from Blue Earth High School, he attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. He went on to earn a M.A. from the University of Minnesota.
On Dec. 4, 1976, he married Charlotte Kisling from Cameron, WI. They had two sons, Ryan and Craig.
Jim worked for the L. E. Phillips Career Development Center in Eau Claire, WI, as the Director of Placement Services for many years. He took great pride in his work helping people find employment. Jim volunteered for youth athletics, the church and many service organizations. He enjoyed spending time with his family—especially his four grandchildren, playing tennis with friends, and traveling.
He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; two sons, Ryan (Suzanne) of Seattle, WA, and Craig (NgocTam) of Manhattan, KS; four grandchildren, Ethan, Logan, Christopher and Caitlyn; a brother, Eldon (Ann) Spencer of Bloomington, MN; a sister, Cynthia (Gary) Vennes of Hunt, TX; an aunt, Elizabeth Spencer of Roseville, CA; brothers-in-law, Larry Kisling of Grand Junction, CO, Steven Kisling, Michael (Mary Lee) Kisling, Mark (Lori) Kisling of Cameron, WI, Brad (Sheila) Kisling of Rice Lake, WI; two sisters-in-law, Sharon (Roger) Kaiser and Kathy (Robert) Van Helden of Cameron, WI; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held for the immediate family on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Manhattan, KS with Fr. Frank Coady officiating. A celebration of life will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center or to the HealthWell Foundation which helps people in need meet their health care treatment costs.
Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502, is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. ymlfuneralhome.com