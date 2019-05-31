James Bradley Swenson, 52, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, passed away May 22, 2019 at his home when his heart failed.
Jim was born at Burnett Medical Center on July 8, 1966 to Dennis and Sue Swenson. He attended grade school and high school in the Grantsburg school system, graduating in 1984.
Growing up in Grantsburg, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball, church softball, and many other activities with his friends and family. Jim attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for several years.
On September 17, 2000, the joy of his life, Aubrey Lynn Swenson, was born.
Jim was employed at Menards for a number of years, as well as Eby-Brown and Hutchinson’s Co. over the years.
Jim was a lifetime loyal fan of the Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Twins. If you challenged Jim in a sports trivia contest, you would probably lose. He also enjoyed participating in fantasy football leagues. Jim also loved listening to Bruce Springsteen and watching his favorite television show, MASH.
Though he didn’t outwardly express it much, we know he had faith in Jesus, and that he never lost that faith.
Jim was preceded in death by his grandparents Russell and Margaret Swenson and Roy and Delores Lindquist (Carlson), as well as his mother, Susanne (Lindquist) Swenson.
Jim is survived by his daughter Aubrey Swenson of Eau Claire, WI, father Dennis Swenson of Grantsburg, WI, siblings Deb (Jeff) Adams of Pine City, MN and Patty (Jeff) Olson of Stanchfield, MN, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life was held at Grace Baptist Church in Grantsburg, WI on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.