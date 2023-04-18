James D. “Jim” Syverson, 89, of the Town of Wheaton, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Jim was born April 25, 1933, in Eau Claire to Norman and Lela (Downer) Syverson. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1951. Following high school Jim served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956.

Tags

Recommended for you