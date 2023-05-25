Tallman photo.JPG

James N. “Jim” Tallman, 59, of Bloomer, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Jim was born in Chippewa Falls, to Giles and Dorothy (Benish) Tallman on May 28th, 1963.

