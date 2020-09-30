James Theodore Teigen, 98 passed away September 24, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI. Jim was born April 23, 1922 to Clarence and Anna Teigen in Bennett Valley, WI. Jim met Janice Hewitt in 1946 and quickly fell in love; they were married on May 12, 1946. They had 6 children, who were Jim’s pride and joy. Jim was a longtime faithful member of Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church, and his faith meant very much to him, which he instilled into his children’s lives as well. Jim and his wife bought their farm in Pleasant Valley in December of 1947. Jim was very passionate about farming and working side by side with his wife Janice; he loved his land, his family and his Lord. Jim was a kind, honest, humble man that was respected by everyone that knew him, even his trusty border collie. Although farming was Jim’s passion, he also worked for the Milwaukee Railroad Eau Claire division for 14 years and the Eau Claire County Highway Department for several years. When Jim wasn’t hard at work, he enjoyed visiting with friends, telling stories, spending time with his family, deer hunting, and especially loved trout fishing. He had gift to gab and a knack for fixing things, if it was broke, he was your guy. If you ran into him somewhere he’d say ”stop in sometime” and he meant it!
Jim will be forever missed by his beloved wife of 74 years, Janice; his six children; Sally (Dave) Steinke; Peggy (Jerry) Simonson; Jim (Jacqie) Teigen; Tammy (Dan) Kopp; Jeff (Wendy) Teigen; Dan (Angie) Teigen. Twenty-three grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Stanley, brother Chesper, and his sister Iva.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel with a private family funeral service later, Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
