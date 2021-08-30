James (Jim) Tvrdik, 92, of Mondovi passed away peacefully, surrounded by all of his daughters, on the morning of August 24, 2021. One day shy of his 93rd birthday.
Jim was born at home, on the family farm, in Mitchell County, IA. He was one of three children born to Mary and Jerry Tvrdik. Jim’s parents were immigrants from Czechoslovakia. The only language spoken in the home was Bohemian, and Jim did not learn to speak English until he started school. At the age of 13, Jim’s family moved from IA, to Chicago IL. He loved to tell the story of how he drove his family there at such a young age.
Jim met his beloved wife, Nancy, on a blind date. He always said she was the most beautiful women he had ever seen. After a couple of years of dating, they eloped and went to Arkansas and were married in a Little Brown Church.
In the 1960’s, Jim and Nancy followed his parents to Mondovi, WI. They bought the farm across the road from his mom and dad, and started farming beef cattle. During this time, Jim continued to drive truck in Chicago. He made the trip home to Mondovi each weekend on either the train or the Greyhound Bus. Arriving early Saturday morning, and heading back on Sunday evening. After many years of this, Jim decided to quit driving truck, and went from beef farming to dairy farming. He was a very proud farmer and love the life it offered. Jim and Nancy sold the farm in 1979 and bought a house just a few miles away. Jim became the Town of Drammen Patrolman, and he held this job until retiring.
Upon retirement, Jim and Nancy followed their love of fishing, and they built a home on Prairie Lake in Chetek where they resided for many years before returning back to the Mondovi area to be close to their children and grandchildren
Jim was a very talented wood worker. He made many hope chests, faith chests, toy boxes, rocking horses, cradle’s, and wooden cars and trucks. His beautiful work will be passed down for generations to come. He was also an amazing storyteller. His family will always hold these stories dear to their hearts.
Jim loved to go fishing in the Boundary Waters, and in Orr, MN. He always had a huge vegetable garden, and was an avid collector of old metal toy cars and trucks. Jim’s pride and joy was his Model T Ford that he restored piece by piece. He could tell you exactly where each part came from. He had a chance to see his Model T just two days before he passed, and the smile on is face was priceless. Jim was sharp as a tack right up to the very end. He could tell you what happened yesterday, and what happened 80 years ago.
Jim’s love for his very large family was endless. At family gatherings he would often look at Nancy, with tears in his eyes, and say “Look what we did”. He was a man with an amazing heart, and was never afraid to show his emotions. Especially when it came to the love of his life.
Jim is survived by his children; Linda (Dale) Pederson, Pat (Charlie) Carpenter, Kathie (Jim) Loewenhagen, Lori (Mike) Larson, and a special daughter Dawn (Tony) Pfaff. Grand Children; Heather (Duane) Muller, Missy (Aaron) Boos, Jennifer (Jeff) Odegard, Jon (Jennifer) Pederson, Laura (Mitch) Berger, Bryan Loewenhagen, Meghan (Trevor) Rud, Jenna (Cody) Fink, Sophie Poeschel, 18 Great- Grandchildren and many beloved nieces in nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his wife of 71 years, Nancy, in September of 2020, his parents, one brother George, and a sister, Millie, and a special niece, Diane Ganow.
Per Jim’s request, he will be laid to rest with his soulmate Nancy at a private graveside service on Oct 2nd at the Drammen Lutheran Church Cemetery. Jim and Nancy will take their final ride in the Model T, going past the family farm, to their finally resting place, where their ashes will be interned together.
A Celebration Of Life will take place on Oct 2, 2021. Please watch Facebook for more details of place and time. As Jim told his children, “When I’m gone, I just want you to have a big party”
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bob’s House For Dogs, E3015 County Rd HH, Eleva, would be appreciated by his family.