James W. Washburn, 57, was called to heaven on June 23, 2022. His final days were surrounded by family and loved ones.
He was born January 20, 1965, to Marvin and Leona (Risler) Washburn. Jimmy grew up in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He attended CVTC and earned a HVAC degree.
Jimmy learned his love of fishing and hunting from his dad, which continued throughout his life. Jimmy loved being outdoors, camping, relaxing by a bonfire, and of course having a beer, or a little moonshine. Jimmy had a vast knowledge of lake and rivers. He was a great fishing guide. Jimmy was also a proud lifetime member of the Seventh Sons MC. He rode with them for many years, always helping the “Toys for Tots” fundraising runs.
Jimmy is survived by brothers, Michael (Becky) Washburn, Jeff Washburn, Ricky (Brenda Colon) Washburn; favorite niece, Jasmine Washburn; and grand-niece, Ellie; special friends, Danny and Glenda Nelson; and the Brotherhood.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Leona (Risler) Washburn, and brother, Douglas L. Washburn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the 4 Mile Restaurant and bar, 55786 Hwy 37, Eau Claire.
