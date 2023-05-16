James Wik photo.JPG

James Wallace Wik Jr. passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023, after a long battle with multiple health problems. Jim was born in Warwick, RI on November 26, 1956 to James Wik Sr. and Barbara (Bramble) Wik.

Jim whole heartedly loved all of his family and friends. He was quick witted and always loved giving people "the business"

