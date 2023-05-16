James Wallace Wik Jr. passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023, after a long battle with multiple health problems. Jim was born in Warwick, RI on November 26, 1956 to James Wik Sr. and Barbara (Bramble) Wik.
Jim whole heartedly loved all of his family and friends. He was quick witted and always loved giving people "the business"
Jim had a passion for bass fishing, participating in many tournaments in RI, going to thrift sales and auctions, tending to his flowers, and of course... his beloved Dallas Cowboys.
Jim is survived by siblings: Cheryl Dancause of NH, Robin (Mark) Crossley of RI, Wendy (Steve) Eckwright of Eleva, Tracy (Lionel) Motta of RI, Al (Deb) Brantner of Eleva, Teri (Dorin) Knudtson of Eleva, Roger (Sue) Brantner of Eleva, Bruce (Flo) Brantner of Eleva, and Mike (Kari) Brantner of Strum. In addition, he leaves behind many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Wik, James Sr. and Bernice Wik; as well as grandparents, Ole and Hattie Wik, Edward and Ruth Bramble; along with many aunts and uncles.
Memorial service for Jim will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 11:00am at the Eleva Lutheran Church with visitation starting at 10:00am until the time of service. Jim will be laid to rest at the East Bennett Valley Cemetery.
Talbot Funeral Home has been entrusted to help with arrangements.
