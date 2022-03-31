James Wallace Wik, 87, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
He was loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
James was born April 3, 1934, in Bennett Valley to Ole and Hattie (Austin) Wik.
He attended Bennett Valley School, was baptized and confirmed at East Bennett Valley Church.
James entered the navy in 1951, where he served on 3 battleships (the USS MARKAB, THE USS CASCADE, and the CHARLES S BERRY). He was honorably discharged in 1960.
James was a member of the Eleva American Legion for over 25 years.
James attended Maryland Dental School and Brown University in RI. He worked at Hillside Dairy in Cranston, RI for 21 years, he also worked at Land O Lakes as a delivery salesman. He finished his career at Silver Spring Gardens, retiring in 1996.
James married Bernice Wakefield Brantner on June 17, 1978.
James is survived by his children ... Cheryl Dancause of Derry, NH, James Wik Jr of Eleva, Robin (Mark) Crossley of Riverside RI, Wendy (Steve) Eckwright of Eleva, Tracy (Lionel) Motta of Coventry RI, Alan (Deb) Brantner of Eleva, Terri (Dorin) Knudtson of Eleva, Roger (Sue) Brantner of Eleva, Bruce (Florinda) Brantner of Eleva, Mike (Karrie) Brantner of Strum, sister Diane (Duane) Slifer of EC, brother Thomas Wik of Altoona, many grand and great grandchildren, as well as many neices, nephews and friends.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Bernice Wik, his parents Ole and Hattie Wik, sisters ... Doris, Ethel, Loretta, and Zandra... brothers ... Herman, Lloyd, Glen, an infant brother and brother James.
James loved giving people "the business", his sharp wit and come backs, kept everyone guessing what he was up to next. He enjoyed going to and having thrift sales, buying and selling, (this is where Junky Jim came into play), helping others, including food for those who needed help, visiting with everyone.
Many of us truly enjoyed his BS Sessions!! Jim always had a smile and a laugh or two for everyone. He was a sweet, kind, caring, compassionate, thoughtful man. His love and passion for his family ran deep.
James was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Eleva Lutheran Church with Pastor Karen Ressel officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at East Bennett Valley Cemetery.
A visitation will be held on Friday, April 1 from 10:00 AM until the hour of the service at the church.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel, is assisting with arrangements.
please share a memory of Jim or express your words of comfort at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com