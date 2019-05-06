James A. (Blondie) Wilcox, 64 of Altoona, WI passed away at home on Friday, April 5, 2019.
Jim was born Sept 19, 1954 in Spooner to the late Merril and Anne Wilcox (Smith). He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1972.
Jim also lived in Elk Mound and Chippewa Falls and worked for the railroad division of Lunda Bridge Building Co. He later went on to get his well drilling license and worked for several well drillers in the area before he started his own business called “Water Works”. He also worked for International Harvester as a diesel mechanic. In his spare time he built several spec homes that he enjoyed designing and Jim Dandy dirt he started in his greenhouse as an extra at home business.
He loved gardening and having pets and spent time tinkering with engines and welding.
He is survived by two brothers-Rod (Muriel) and Larry Wilcox of Minong and three sisters-Carol (Bill) Legg of Idaho, Louise (Dave) Driver of Chetek and Mary (Jeff) Kasten of Spooner and a step-mom Vivian Wilcox from Spooner and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a good friend-Jim Gordon of Altoona.
Jim was preceded in death by both parents and a niece.
A celebration of life will be held in Chetek on May 11th from 2 to 5 at the Chetek Bowling Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, please spend time with your friends.