Willa, James Lee, passed away, Friday, January 27, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Betty Eileen Rufus Willa; dearest father of James Stanley Willa (Karen), Karen Ruth Hurd (Steven), Sharon Elizabeth Long (the late David), and Christina Dawn Durkin (Bill). James (Jim) leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Brigadier General Thomas Calton Pool (Helen). Jim was preceded in death by his son Scott David Willa and first wife Betty Lois Duncan.
Jim was born in Houston, Texas on March 14, 1930 to Leon Stanley Willa and Vera Claire Moore. After graduating from Jefferson Davis High School, he obtained a Bachelors of Arts and a Bachelors of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Rice University. He eventually moved from Houston to St. Louis, Missouri where he resided for over 50 years. In the last year after being widowed from his beloved second wife, Betty Eileen Rufus, he moved to Wisconsin to be with his daughter Karen Ruth Hurd.
Jim was internationally known as the leading expert in cooling towers. He devoted his entire life to the cooling tower business and only retired from it in his eighties. His brilliancy in the cooling tower industry will never be forgotten.
Services: Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, February 11, 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Bellerive Gardens, Creve Coeur. Friends may sign the family’s online guestbook at Schrader.com.
