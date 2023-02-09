Willa, James Lee, passed away, Friday, January 27, 2023. Beloved husband of the late Betty Eileen Rufus Willa; dearest father of James Stanley Willa (Karen), Karen Ruth Hurd (Steven), Sharon Elizabeth Long (the late David), and Christina Dawn Durkin (Bill). James (Jim) leaves behind 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brother Brigadier General Thomas Calton Pool (Helen). Jim was preceded in death by his son Scott David Willa and first wife Betty Lois Duncan.

Jim was born in Houston, Texas on March 14, 1930 to Leon Stanley Willa and Vera Claire Moore. After graduating from Jefferson Davis High School, he obtained a Bachelors of Arts and a Bachelors of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from Rice University. He eventually moved from Houston to St. Louis, Missouri where he resided for over 50 years. In the last year after being widowed from his beloved second wife, Betty Eileen Rufus, he moved to Wisconsin to be with his daughter Karen Ruth Hurd.

