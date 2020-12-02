James “Jim” F. Withers, age 64 of Fall Creek, died Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, MN.
Jim was born in Bethesda, Maryland on September 14, 1956, the son of the late Robert and Alice Withers. He was very proud to serve in the United States Army and was honorably discharged after 21 years of service.
He was a proud Veteran, husband, dad and grandpa. His Christian faith was very important and he was a leader at multiple Christian faith men’s groups. Jim was a member of the Fall Creek American Legion and VFW, he belonged to the Fall Creek Lions and a volunteer for the Red Cross. His life was dedicated to serving others.
Jim is survived by his wife of 33 years, Vicky; children: Cindy (Bjorn) Sanders, Jared (Kristine Jandura) Withers, Brandon (Nikki) Withers; and grandchildren: Ava, Josh and Heidi. He is further survived by his brothers: Robert (Vickie) Withers, William (Linda) Withers, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Jim’s funeral will be lived streamed on the Stokes, Prock and Mundt Facebook page starting at 1:30 p.m. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service. Burial with full military honors will be at Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com.