Jamie L. Klatt, age 39, of Menomonie, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at home surrounded by family.
She was born January 19, 1983, in Menomonie, WI to Thomas D. and Cindy L. (Cockeram) Miller. Jamie grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 2001.
After high school, Jamie joined the Army Reserves, serving until 2009. Following her military service, she worked in the medical field finishing her career in River Falls working as an E.R. Registered Nurse. She truly loved her profession and cherished the relationships she built with her patients and coworkers.
Jamie married Tony Klatt October 14, 2006, in Menomonie, WI. They welcomed their daughter Paityn July 2, 2007, and their son Brock May 7, 2009. Jamie loved to spend time with her family, friends, and dog Ruby. She also enjoyed camping, going up north, four wheeling, spending time at the beach, and going on vacation, traveling to Hawaii three times.
Jamie is survived by her husband Tony Klatt; children, Paityn and Brock Klatt; parents Thomas and Cindy Miller; sister Jenna (Lonnie) Theriault and their children, Oliver and Sadie; brother Matt Miller; mother and father-in-law Chuck and Rose Klatt, sister-in-law Jennifer (Kelly) Wendlandt and their children, Sean and Ashland; and her grandfather John Miller.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother Ruby Miller, maternal grandparents Harry and Opal Cockerman and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Teresa Pejsa officiating. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 4:00p.m.-7:00p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
The family would like to thank everyone who supported them throughout Jamie’s illness especially their coworkers, friends, and family.