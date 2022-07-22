Jan Helen Stark (Anderson) passed away July 17 after fighting a brave fight with cancer.
Jan met Craig H. Stark, who was the love of her life. They were married on 09/29/2001. Jan was active in the Relay for Life for 15 years, which became even more important after Craig had his stroke in 2008. She was an animal lover especially dogs, adopting a hurricane rescue, Otis. She gave all her love to Craig and Otis.
Jan worked for Mayo Clinic Health System for 20 years. She was also a dedicated Avon and Scentsy representative for many years. In addition to work, Jan loved baking and reading. She enjoyed the outdoors and tried to find opportunities to have a weekend away with friends and family.
Jan was preceded in death by: her parents, Charles R. Anderson and Carol Jean Anderson (Haskins); her brother, William (Bill) Anderson; sister-in-laws, Alice (Bill) Anderson (Westvig) and Cecilia (Gary) Anderson. She is survived by: her husband, Craig Stark; her sisters, Connie Mielke Paulick (Dave), Sue Reese (Anderson), and Cindy Rae Swingen (Anderson), brother, Gary Anderson; stepson, Cullen Oothoudt; mother-in-law, Gail Stark (Listul); brother-in-law, Chad Stark; granddaughters, Madalynn and Amelia Oothoudt; nieces, Laurie Sabelko (Anderson), Kris Deehr (Anderson), Michelle Olson (Anderson), Sarah Reese, Elizabeth Roby (Reese), Stephanie Swingen and Madison Stark; nephews, Mike Anderson, Joshua Anderson and Michael Stark; great-nieces, Natalie Wolford, Lillianna Roby, and great-nephew, Jamaree Roby; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins, who will miss her greatly.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1120 Cedar St. in Eau Claire on Friday, July 29 at Noon. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. A luncheon will follow the service where friends and family are invited to share their stories and celebrate Jan’s life. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire. Online condolences may be left for Jan’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.