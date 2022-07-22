Stark, Jan-Photo.jpg

Jan Helen Stark (Anderson) passed away July 17 after fighting a brave fight with cancer.

Jan met Craig H. Stark, who was the love of her life. They were married on 09/29/2001. Jan was active in the Relay for Life for 15 years, which became even more important after Craig had his stroke in 2008. She was an animal lover especially dogs, adopting a hurricane rescue, Otis. She gave all her love to Craig and Otis.

Recommended for you