Jane Baldwin, 81, formerly of Augusta, died unexpectedly March 29, 2023, at her home in West Bend.
Lila Jane Kuehn was born Jan. 30, 1942, to Frank and Gertrude (Dehnke) Kuehn. She grew up on the family farm in Otter Creek Township, rural Augusta. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta and attended Russell Corner Country School. In 1960 following her graduation from Augusta High School, she moved to Milwaukee. Shortly there after she moved to West Bend and for nearly 40 years worked for Power Products in Grafton. She had been married to Gerald Baldwin and to this union her son was born.
Over the years Jane had enjoyed league bowling, traveling with family and friends and lately watching sporting events on television.
Jane will be dearly missed by her son Todd of West Bend; 2 sisters, Elaine Krause and Grace Steinke both of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Mary (Dick) Riley of Rock Dam; several nieces and nephews. Jane was preceded in death by her father in 1952; mother in 1977; brothers, Harvey, Melvin, Charles (Donna and Arlene), Franklin (Nathlie) Kuehn; brothers-in-law, Jerome Steinke and Harold Krause.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial will be in the spring at West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.