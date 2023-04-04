Jane Baldwin, 81, formerly of Augusta, died unexpectedly March 29, 2023, at her home in West Bend.

Lila Jane Kuehn was born Jan. 30, 1942, to Frank and Gertrude (Dehnke) Kuehn. She grew up on the family farm in Otter Creek Township, rural Augusta. She was baptized, confirmed and married at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta and attended Russell Corner Country School. In 1960 following her graduation from Augusta High School, she moved to Milwaukee. Shortly there after she moved to West Bend and for nearly 40 years worked for Power Products in Grafton. She had been married to Gerald Baldwin and to this union her son was born.

