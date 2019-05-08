Jane Curtis

On Sunday, May 5, 2019, Jane Frances Curtis (Collins), loving wife, mother, step-mother, grandmother, and sister passed away at the age of 73. Jane was born in Elroy, WI and moved to Eau Claire as a young child.
All who knew Jane knew she had a tremendous work ethic and commitment to a healthy lifestyle. She was beautiful inside and out. Jane enjoyed reading, exercising, sewing, roller-skating with Bob, laughing, family celebrations, and lunches with her Red Hat friends. Prior to retirement, Jane worked as a secretary at Robbins and Mount Washington Elementary Schools. Jane also worked for many years at Houligans Restaurant.
Jane showed spectacular grace and strength while living with Alzheimer’s. Over the course of her illness Jane courageously lived a life of gratitude and joy while carrying an unimaginable burden. She has been an inspiration to many throughout this journey.
She is survived by her husband Robert (Bob); daughters, Sheila (Mike Gleiter) Peterson, and Joey (Bob) Appert; step-sons, Charlie (Katie) Curtis, and Brent (Anne) Curtis; grandchildren, Joseph and Samantha Gleiter, Alexa Gibson, Isabella and Bobby Appert, Halley and Braxton Curtis, as well as five siblings, and many other relatives and friends.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Violet Collins.
Please join Jane’s family for a Celebration of Life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM with a service at 4:30 PM at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona, WI. Pastor Christine Warloski will be officiating and a luncheon will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Feed My People or Sojourner’s House. The family is very grateful to Lake Hallie Memory Care and Mayo Hospice for the loving care they provided to Jane during her final months.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.