Jane Edson

Jane Elizabeth Edson, 87, of Eau Claire, WI died Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Jane was born in Lamar, CO, the daughter of Hobart R. and Clara Pearl (Stockwell) Gregg. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing from the University of Colorado. After graduation, she worked at Denver General Hospital where she was the Head Nurse in the ER Department. Later in life, she went back to work as nurse at the University of Eau Claire Health Service. Jane married Jack D. Edson of Madison, WI on August 27, 1958. The couple moved to Eau Claire, WI.
Jane was an activist in the community. She was a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood and enjoyed participating in 4-H. Music, helping others, and nature were just a few of Jane’s passions. She played the organ and piano for various churches her whole life. She accompanied high school students with their State Music Competitions. She continued to play the piano for retirement homes until close to the end of her life. She had a special gift and enjoyed sharing it. Camping was Jane & Jack’s special joy. The Edson’s were active in the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association. They were generous in sharing their land both for education & recreation. Their tree farm won the Regional Tree Farm of the year in 1993. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
Jane was proceeded in death by Jack.
Jane is survived her brother, Lewis (Donna) Gregg; daughter, Karen (Chad) Wells; son, Kurt Edson; grandson, Chase Wells; nieces, Faith (Bobby) Edson Doran, Patricia Gregg, Barbara Gregg; nephews David Edson, Mike (Susan) Gregg, Mark (Vangie) Gregg and other loving relatives.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway Street, Eau Claire with Rev. Dr. Mark X. Pirazzini officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association, PO Box 285, Stevens Point, WI 54481; Beaver Creek Reserve, S1 County Road K, Fall Creek, WI 54742; First Congregational United Church of Christ; the Eau Claire Free Clinic or any other charity of your choosing.
