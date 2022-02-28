Jane Lee Freitag, 104, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on September 9, 1917, to Frank and Anna (Stabenow) Lee at their home on Main Street in Eau Claire.
She graduated from Eau Claire High School in January 1934. Knowing from a young age that she wanted to be a nurse, she graduated from Luther Hospital School of Nursing in 1937. As a student nurse working at Luther Hospital she met a young patient, Kenneth Freitag. They married in 1940.
Together they started and grew an excavating business, Kenneth R. Freitag, Inc. Later they built Alpine Landscape Center.
She ran the household, raised the kids, managed the office, volunteered for the Red Cross, was active at church, had lots of friends, played bridge whenever she could — all while being able to drop everything when anyone needed her.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenny, her infant brother, David John Lee, her brother, Robert S. Lee and her entire generation of friends and family.
She is survived by her son, Richard (Kathryn) Freitag, her daughter, Janet (Ben) Sebranek and her nephew John (Susan) Lee.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willowbrook for their loving care while helping her live independently these past four years. A special thank you to the staff at Heartland Hospice who helped us all through the end of her journey.
A memorial service will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Christine Emerson officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at the church Tuesday morning from 9:30 am until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington at a later date.