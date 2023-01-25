Jane M. Hopp, age 77, passed away on January 20, 2023.
She was born in Eau Claire, WI on March 21, 1945 to George and Anita Guenther. Jane graduated from Memorial High School in 1963. Soon after, she started working at Peter’s Meats where she met her husband Wayne Hopp and was married on April 26, 1969 in Cuba City, WI. They had two children, Heidi and Christopher.
Jane enjoyed reading books, playing on her iPad, spending time with family, lunch and shopping with her daughter and granddaughter, going to the casino with her family and cousins, and walks on Lake Michigan with her sister.
Jane is survived by her daughter, Heidi (Greg) Kunz of Augusta; granddaughter, Megan (Nick Arguedas) Kunz of Augusta; sister, Arlene (Dean) Hugdahl of Racine; brother-in-law, Jim (Cookie) Johnson of Chippewa Falls; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, George and Anita Guenther; her husband, Wayne Hopp; and her son, Christopher Hopp.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. noon at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, in Altoona. A visitation will take place at the Celebration of Life Center, from 11:00 a.m. until the times of services. Burial at Rest Haven Cemetery will follow services with a luncheon to follow burial at the Celebration of Life Center.
