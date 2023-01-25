Jane M. Hopp, age 77, passed away on January 20, 2023.

She was born in Eau Claire, WI on March 21, 1945 to George and Anita Guenther. Jane graduated from Memorial High School in 1963. Soon after, she started working at Peter’s Meats where she met her husband Wayne Hopp and was married on April 26, 1969 in Cuba City, WI. They had two children, Heidi and Christopher.

