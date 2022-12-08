Jane L. (Geisdorf) Mayer, 77, of Neillsville, passed away peacefully Dec. 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family due to cancer.
Jane LeAnn Geisdorf was born in Black River Falls, WI on Oct. 13, 1945 to James and Angeline (Sokoloski) Geisdorf. Jane grew up in Fairchild, WI and graduated from Fairchild High School. She worked at Unisys in Eau Claire from 1974-1986 while also working part-time at Donutland in Eau Claire.
She married Larry Mayer in 1965 and they had 4 children. In 1979 they separated and later divorced. Later in life she met the love of her life, Dave Hoppa, and moved to Neillsville in 1987. She worked at Bob’s IGA from 1989-1991 and later took a job at Memorial Medical Center in Neillsville. She worked there for 25 years in the kitchen as a baker and was known as the “Cookie Lady.” She retired to care for Dave during his illness.
Jane was a very active hard-working woman who never slowed down. She loved to crochet and knit and did lots of crafty work. She loved to be outside doing yard work and liked to go fishing. She and Dave enjoyed many trips together to the Minnesota State Fair.
Jane is survived by her children: Kevin (Sandy) Mayer of Neillsville, Brenda (Jon Janzen) Clouse of Osseo, WI, Troy Mayer and Stacy (Lois) Mayer, both of Fairchild; Dave’s children: Monte (Diane) Hoppa and Jon (Adrian) Hoppa. both of Neillsville; 9 grandchildren: LeAnne Mayer, Dakota (Fiona) Clouse, LeAnn (Donnie) Lofdahl, Abigail (Zach) Decker, Justina Zimmerman, Brooke Mayer, Kaylie (Dan) Mayer, Sawyer and Ella Hopppa; 3 great-grandchildren: Revin Lofdahl, and twins Wrenley and Braelyn Decker, and baby girl Clouse due in March. She is further survived by 3 sisters: Pat Palkowski, Nancy Scholze and Karen Geisdorf.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her significant other of 35 years, Dave Hoppa, brother, Donald Geisdorf and sister, Diane Dreyer, brothers- and sisters-in-law, Roselynn Geisdorf, Richard Dreyer, Lawrence Scholze and Chris Hotchkiss.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Gesche Funeral Home in Neillsville. Father Greg Michaud will officiate. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Saturday prior to the service at the Gesche Funeral Home.