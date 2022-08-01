Jane Ella Semingson, 82, of Eleva, WI, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. with her family by her side. She was born January 12, 1940 in Chippewa Falls, WI. to Ole and Pearl (Sippel) Paulson. She attended school in Mondovi and graduated in 1958. On June 18th, 1960 she married Ron Semingson at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. They made their home in Eleva where she started working as a state inspector for Doughboy as well as tending to the family farm. In 1960 they began their family by welcoming their only child; a daughter, Lauri, into the world. Jane thrived as a mom and never missed an opportunity to create a memory with her family. Later, she worked for United Bank in Strum where she started as a teller before working her way up to branch manager. After a career of more than 30 years she retired, allowing her to have more time to be able to continue making memories with her husband, daughter, granddaughters and their families.
Jane enjoyed gardening, spending her winters in Florida, and camping in Buffalo City and Chetek. She also enjoyed watching the Brewers, Badgers and the Game Show Network. Most of all she loved watching her granddaughters and great grandchildren grow up, attending every sporting and school event. Jane never missed an opportunity to be with her family, she will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Lauri (Tim) Olson of Eleva; two granddaughters; April Turk of Eleva and Ashleigh (Jesse) Seifert of Pepin; great grandchildren Odin and Jase Seifert and Jordyn and Tyson Turk, along with their father Josh Turk; sisters in law, Inez Semingson, Lois (Jim) Anderson, Donna Peterson, Karen Kees and Roxie (Bob) Berg. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ole and Pearl; in-laws Ruth & Odin Semingson and sister, Marlene Robertson.
Memorial services will be held at Eleva Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday August 4th, 2022 with Pastor Karen Ressel officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday, August 3rd from 4:00–7:00 p.m. and one hour prior to services on Thursday.
Jane was called “Grandma Jane” by many people that knew her as she acted like a grandma to all. Her daily phone calls and checking in will leave a hole none of us will be able to fill. She would never let us leave without a hug, a kiss, and words we will never forget “I love you, I love you more, I love you the most.”
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Semingson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.