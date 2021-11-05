Jane Sorenson, 83, of Ridgeland, passed away peacefully at home while in the loving care of her family on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Jane Schlough was born in Graytown, WI, the daughter of August Michael and Viola Lillian (Elstad) Schlough. She married S. Art Sorenson on August 20, 1960 at the Ridgeland United Methodist Church. She received a Teachers Degree from the Dunn County School of Aggie and taught grades one through eight at four Wisconsin schools in Bruce, Exeland, Boyceville, and Plainview. She left teaching to raise five children, and then later returned to the school environment as a cook at the Ridgeland Elementary School.
Jane was a proud mother and grandmother who loved to talk about her children and grandchildren. She relished attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, and hosting family gatherings and holidays with loved ones. Jane especially enjoyed the Ridgeland Fair this year, and also socializing and playing cards with friends at the Ridgeland Community Center. She and Art also enjoyed watching and listening to the Molly B. Polka party weekly. Jane was a lifelong member of the Ridgeland United Methodist Church and held a special place in her heart for every child in her community. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always had a witty comment to add to conversations. She was dearly loved, and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jane will continue to be loved and remembered by her husband S. Art Sorenson, Ridgeland, WI; daughters Jodie (Dick) Sorenson-Prine, Ridgeland, WI, and Heidi (Todd) Swartz, Colfax, WI; sons Jamie (Larry) Sorenson, Minneapolis, MN, Jeremy (Kate) Sorenson, Hastings, MN, and John (Susan) Sorenson, Appleton, WI; six grandsons Porter Swartz, Hayden (Fiancée Shelby) Swartz, Ian Sorenson, Noah Sorenson, Owen Sorenson, and Oliver Sorenson; one granddaughter Eleanor Sorenson; one brother-in-law Merton Cowley, Chetek, WI; two sisters-in-law Geneva Alford, Lynchburg, TN and Susie Eisele, River Falls, WI; nephews Danny (Judith) Cowley, Lake Nebagamon, WI, and David (Tracey) Cowley, Black River Falls, WI; special friends Cleo Weber, Ridgeland, WI, Dianna Pecore, Ridgeland, WI, Janet Glaser, Prairie Farm, WI, Janelle Cadman, Ridgeland, WI, and Veloise Severude, Dallas, WI.
Preceded in death by parents Mike and Viola Schlough of Ridgeland, WI and sister Kathleen Cowley of Chetek, WI.
A public coffee party-style visitation to celebrate Jane’s life will be held at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. for close family and friends at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, N4063 Wildcat Road, Spooner, WI, with Pastor Adam Woods officiating. Masks are required for the visitation and graveside services per the family’s request.
