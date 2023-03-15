Syverson, Jane.jpg

Jane M. (Panzer) Syverson, 81, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls, WI.

Jane was born on June 4, 1941 to Raymond and Grace (Fitzpatrick) Panzer at Luther Hospital, Eau Claire, WI. Jane grew up and attended school in Eau Claire, graduating from Memorial High School in 1959.

