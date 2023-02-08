Jane Leone Tannis, age 79, of Eau Claire, died with family by her side on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona.

Jane was born on December 7, 1942, to the late Raymond and Leone (nee Guthrie) Williams at the family home in Gibbon, Nebraska. She was the youngest of the five children. Jane graduated from Gibbon High School in 1961. She met the love of her life, Peter Tannis, on a blind date set up by her friends in the Spring of 1962 while he was stationed at Lincoln Air Force Base.

