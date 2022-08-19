Jane Louise Tetzloff, age 64, lost her battle August 16, 2022, after a tough and courageous fight after being diagnosed with cancer in 2018.

She was born February 5, 1958, to Henry and Mary (Sarnowski) Tetzloff at St. Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point, WI. She grew up on a small dairy farm with seven brothers and sisters and attended Amherst Schools where she graduated Valedictorian in 1976. She briefly attended UWSP before working for the UW Extension in Portage County.

