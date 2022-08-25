Janell E. (Caldwell) Capozzi passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family Sunday, August 21, 2022, a bright sunny day, at the age of 97. She is survived by sons Tom (Ann) of South Carolina, Fred (Rose), Steve (Rachel), all of Eau Claire; Tim of Elk Mound; daughter Mary (Mike) of Minneapolis, who loved and learned so much from her. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Pat (Sarah), Mike (Claudia), all of New Hampshire; Tim (Jessy), of New York; Chrissa (Scott) of Madison; Mario (Krista) of Cadott; Ann (Adam), Tony (Jen), Jessica (Eric), Joe (Kristen), Casey all of Eau Claire, and Catelyn of Elk Mound; as well as her 15 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews who thought of her as a second mom and neighbors and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Vincent; sisters, Evelyn, Irene, Cleo, Jane, Rita and Audrey; brothers, Jack and Bud and sister-in-law Connie and their spouses that she loved so much.

Janell was born in Eau Claire, WI in 1925, in a big white house that still stands on Jefferson Street. She grew up with her 10 siblings, playing on Mount Tom, going to the Methodist church and singing songs with her mother. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1942 where she loved social sciences and home economics. She worked at Kresge’s dime store on Barstow Street, bringing treats home to her family, and the Gillett Munitions Factory during WWII, where she was a quality inspector. She also helped her sister Irene on her farm, cooking and cleaning, and cared for her sister Jane’s little boy Mike whom she loved taking on walks to the park. She enjoyed going out with her sister Rita to the dances, going berry picking with her siblings and helping her mom can, bake and make jam.

