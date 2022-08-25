Janell E. (Caldwell) Capozzi passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family Sunday, August 21, 2022, a bright sunny day, at the age of 97. She is survived by sons Tom (Ann) of South Carolina, Fred (Rose), Steve (Rachel), all of Eau Claire; Tim of Elk Mound; daughter Mary (Mike) of Minneapolis, who loved and learned so much from her. She will be missed by her grandchildren, Pat (Sarah), Mike (Claudia), all of New Hampshire; Tim (Jessy), of New York; Chrissa (Scott) of Madison; Mario (Krista) of Cadott; Ann (Adam), Tony (Jen), Jessica (Eric), Joe (Kristen), Casey all of Eau Claire, and Catelyn of Elk Mound; as well as her 15 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews who thought of her as a second mom and neighbors and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Vincent; sisters, Evelyn, Irene, Cleo, Jane, Rita and Audrey; brothers, Jack and Bud and sister-in-law Connie and their spouses that she loved so much.
Janell was born in Eau Claire, WI in 1925, in a big white house that still stands on Jefferson Street. She grew up with her 10 siblings, playing on Mount Tom, going to the Methodist church and singing songs with her mother. She graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1942 where she loved social sciences and home economics. She worked at Kresge’s dime store on Barstow Street, bringing treats home to her family, and the Gillett Munitions Factory during WWII, where she was a quality inspector. She also helped her sister Irene on her farm, cooking and cleaning, and cared for her sister Jane’s little boy Mike whom she loved taking on walks to the park. She enjoyed going out with her sister Rita to the dances, going berry picking with her siblings and helping her mom can, bake and make jam.
When she was 20, she had the opportunity to visit her friend who had moved to San Francisco with her family. She hopped on a train for this grand adventure. Little did she know that it would change her life when on the way back home a certain handsome soldier boarded the train and asked to sit near her. She and Vincent talked and played checkers all the way to Chicago and that was it. After a mostly long-distance courtship, they married in Eau Claire in 1946 and she moved with him to Brooklyn, NY. In a very Italian community, this Irish/English/German girl from the Midwest learned to cook Italian style, making Italian chicken in the oven, manicotti and spaghetti and meatballs. Vince had promised Janell that eventually they would move back to Eau Claire so she could be near her family again and after 20 years he kept that promise.
Janell was blessed with a large extended family which gathered often for good food, campfires, singing and laughter. She and her sisters were known for their kick line rendition of ‘Sisters, Sisters’ from the movie ‘White Christmas’. As a mother and homemaker, she was always in motion, making sure the house was clean and something wonderful was in the oven. She returned to work at Phillips in retail and later at the Italian Slice, the family business, using those cooking skills to make many, many pizzas with her son Steve, her sisters, brother and friends. After they finished their cooking, she would jump in the car and head to the fire lanes to hunt partridge and pheasants. She always had the best eyes for spotting the birds.
Janell loved family get-togethers. Many will remember her famous brownies, strawberry cake with fresh whipped cream, cream puffs and petit fours. She always made your favorite on your birthday much to her grandkids’ delight. She loved to walk with her sister Jane to pick up her son Tim’s kids from daycare so they could come to Grandma and Grandpa’s house for fun and games. She was fortunate to see many of the grands grow up, marry and start their own families. She loved having her neighbors over for a fancy dinner on her beloved china or for pizza or a cookout on the grill. What mattered most is that everyone was having a good time.
She loved to travel, attending the weddings of her grandkids and visiting friends and family across 37 of the U.S. states and six countries, visiting daughter Mary in Italy with Vince, her sister Jane and son Tom. She also loved her home and taking care of her lawn and garden, often discussing her flowers with son Fred. Watching the Brewers, Green Bay Packers and Lawrence Welk, she would sit in her chair next to Dad, rooting for the home team or singing a tune. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church for over 55 years, rarely missed Mass and prayed the Rosary daily in her later years.
Mom loved family. She carried this quote from T.S. Elliot in her purse for many years: “There is no vocabulary for love within a family, love that’s lived in but not looked at, love within the light of which all else is seen. The love within which all other love finds speech. This love is silent.” So true. Her wisdom will be missed. She will be remembered as a kind, compassionate, grateful and loving mother, mother-in-law, grand and great grandmother, sister, wife, friend and neighbor
Many thanks to the loving nurses and aides at Appeal to Heaven: Koreen, Brittney and Tonya in particular, as well as the staff of Mayo hospice who helped us care for Mom in the last months of her life. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Olaf Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 28 2022, with a friends and family remembrance time beginning at 6 p.m. at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial with Father Paul Hoffman officiating, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 29 2022, with visitation beforehand at 10:00 a.m. at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe Street, Eau Claire, WI. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com