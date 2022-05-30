Our beloved angel, Janelle A. Britton, age 48, flew off too early to heaven on May 25th, 2022, surrounded by family members in her home in Eau Claire, WI.
Janelle was born September 14, 1973, into a loving and caring family in Preston, MN. She had been blessed with an older sister, but the family continued to grow with the addition of two younger brothers. Then years later they gained sister-in-law’s, a brother-in-law, and beautiful nieces & nephews. To Janelle, no one could have created or asked for a better family. Janelle met Rick Germann, the love of her life, in June 2008. She described him as smart, funny, kind, caring and sweet natured. Although they never married, the 13+ years they spent together was a dream come true and some of the best years of her life. Rick’s family became her family as well, especially with the addition of the nieces’ husbands and all their beautiful children.
Some of Janelle’s favorite moments in life included time spent with friends and family. Her most cherished memories are too many to name but involved camping, photography, gardening, baking, traveling to destinations near and far, visiting parks, driving around the countryside on the roads less traveled and of course teaching both in the classroom & in life.
Her last lesson is to remember that you are not guaranteed tomorrow, so live each day to the fullest. Take a vacation, share your love with loved ones, do what makes you happy, and enjoy the things you enjoy. Life is too short; you never know if your life will end sooner than you had anticipated. Each day is a gift.
Funeral services for Janelle will be held on Friday, June 03, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Dan Bredberg officiating at Christ Lutheran Church, 509 Kansas St., NW, Preston, MN. A public visitation will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church and will continue two hours prior to the funeral on Friday. Janelle will be put to rest at St. Pauls Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
