Dear sister, aunt and friend, Janet Mae was handed off to God and family who were waiting patiently for her arrival to the new life of Heaven!
She was born in Eau Claire, attended Sacred Heart grade School & Regis High School, graduating in 1959. She became a data Processer for Ramsey Co. in St. Paul then later coming home residing in Altoona and finishing her career at UWEC Data Center.
She loved to travel and socialize best! She and her best friend (since grade school) Karyla, shared multiple travels, events and family gatherings! Life was Grand!
Janet wanted to Thank All who came into her life from personal caregivers, doctors (especially Dr. Joanne Setla), nurses, friends and family who made life a bit more bearable the last 10 years as her body weakened from COPD and other physical ailments. Special Thanks to Fr. Francis for the peace you brought her.
As per her request, she will be cremated and placed to rest at the foot of her mother’s grave. As You Wish Our Sweet Lady.
Survived by sister Lois Ellenberger of Brookfield, brother Ronnie Anibas of Chippewa Falls, sister Irene Wilson of Eau Claire, four nephews and seven nieces and their children.
Proceeded in death by her parents Andrew Sr. and Mildred, sister Theresa Kern, brother Andrew Jr. sisters in law Dorothy and Nancy, brother-in laws Russell Kern, Gerald Ellenberger and Richard Wilson, nephew Stevie and grand nephew Tony.
A memorial service for Janet will take place at 4 pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on that day from 2 pm until the time of service. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.