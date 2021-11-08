Janet Marie Benson, age 95, of Stanley, passed away on Friday, November 5th, 2021, at the Zumbrota Care Center in Zumbrota, Minnesota.
She was born on April 25th, 1926 to the late Ole and Clara (Hanson) Reppe. She married Grant Benson on October 14th, 1950 in Northfield, Minnesota.
Janet enjoyed singing and was a member of the choir at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church for many years. She was involved in several different groups, also, at Our Savior’s.
Janet and Grant traveled, and saw a good share of the United States over the years. They thoroughly enjoyed animals, had several dogs, and many, many cats came to stay with them, also!
Janet had many wonderful friends, and she would want them or their families to know how thankful she was to have them in her life.
Janet is survived by her siblings John Reppe of Two Harbors, MN, and Naomi “Dollie” (Reppe) Dickrell of Sheboygan, her sister-in-law and caretaker, Ruth Reppe of Zumbrota, MN and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Grant (2008), her parents, and brothers: Paul, James and Robert.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:30 AM at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Stanley, with Pastor Kenneth Schmidt officiating. Inurnment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family with arrangements.
