Janet Martha (Himmer) Dorn left this earthly life and entered eternal life in heaven on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Janet was born at home in Pleasant Valley Township, Grand Meadow, MN, to Hattie (Wendt) and Lester Himmer on February 8, 1936.
She attended District 48 country school for her first eight years and graduated from Stewartville High School in 1953. Following high school, she graduated from Concordia College, St. Paul, MN, and Concordia College, River Forest, IL, with a teaching degree. She taught school at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran School in Watertown, WI, and at Jerusalem Ev. Lutheran School in Morton Grove, IL, for a total of 7 years. She also served as an organist for one year.
On July 20, 1957, she married the love of her life, Howard Dorn. They were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Racine, MN.
In 1969, Janet and Howard and their family moved to Winona, MN, where Janet worked at Norwest (Wells Fargo) Bank for over 30 years. She was an entrepreneur with her own “Quilling by Janette” business. She was a past member of the Sauer Home Auxiliary, of WELS Lutherans for Life, and of various organizations at church. Her hobbies included genealogy, painting, tatting, crocheting, and writing poetry. She was instrumental in molding a very closely knit family relationship. Her greatest blessings were her Savior and her family. Her strong faith and love of God and her love for her family were evident in the way she lived her life.
Janet is survived by a brother, Dale (Janell) Himmer of Elgin, MN, two sons, Andrew/Drew (Chris) Dorn, Eau Claire, WI, and Joel (Paula) Dorn, Eau Claire, WI; two daughters Wendy (Wayne) Foelske, Manitowoc, WI, and Wanda (Mark) Eternick, Lake Mills, WI. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren: Brandon Dorn, LaCrosse, WI; Preston Dorn, Eau Claire, WI; Katy (Ryan) Miller, Onalaska, WI; Michael (Ashley) Dorn, Eau Claire, WI; Brian (Heidi) Dorn, Eau Claire, WI; Justin (Kiri) Dorn, Holmen, WI; Rev. Daniel (Julianne) Foelske, Savanna, IL; Rachel (Tom) Rosenow, Bloomer, WI; Micah (Alexa) Foelske, Green Bay, WI; Angela (Brian) Boness, Manitowoc, WI; Caleb Foelske, Manitowoc, WI; Jena (Joshua) Bleecker, Madison, WI; Jaime (Andrew) Danner, Plymouth, NE; Justin (Sara) Eternick, Portland, OR; Jessica (Jake) Rothe, Redding, CA; and Jason Eternick, Madison, WI. She is further survived by 26 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 2013, her parents, and an infant sibling.
A private funeral service will take place on Saturday, January 16, 2021. The funeral service will be available to live stream at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at www.facebook.com/stmarkwels . Those wishing to pay their respects to Janet may do so on Friday, January 15, from 5:00-7:30 p.m. at St. Mark Ev. Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI, or at the committal service on Saturday, January 16, at 1:30 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery (Silo), Lewiston, MN.
Memorials may be designated to WELS Lutherans for Life or to Martin Luther College.
