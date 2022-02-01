Today we announce the celebration of our Mom Janet Sharon Falconer age 82, united with her Heavenly Father. Her joyous journey began Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in her home in Lake Hallie, WI with her family by her side.
Janet was born on November 8, 1939 in Eau Claire, WI, the baby of the family. The daughter of Harold Moore and Agatha (Rollins) Moore. She grew up in Eau Claire with her five siblings. Graduated 1957 from Eau Claire Senior High. Attended college at University of Northwestern where she met her husband John Philip Falconer. They were wed March 1962 at Calvary Baptist Church.
Through the years, she endured the constant uprooting from many different cities though out the Midwest due to John’s line of work, many times dragging her three girls kicking and screaming along the way when they were told once again the exciting news that another move was happening. After 15 years Janet retired from her favorite job as an assistant and grant writer at Paraquad, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower people with disabilities to increase their independence through choice and opportunity.
Janet thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found in the garden or in her flower beds and loved to help others in theirs as well. The thing Jan loved most was her heavenly Father. Jan became a believer during her high school years at Chetek bible camp. She was always reading her bible and loved sharing her faith and her love for Jesus. She taught Awana classes at Calvary Baptist and loved that time with the kids. Janet was an outstanding prayer warrior and many reached out to her to do just that in times of need. She passed along her love and faith for Jesus to her children and for many generations to come. There is no doubt she is hearing, “Well done good and faithful servant.”
The second thing she loved most was her family and showered them all with love and attention. She was always dishing out hugs especially to her grandchildren no matter how old they are and whether or not they were happy to receive them, teenagers right. She was not shy about sharing her opinions and did not need to be asked for hers, invariably provided it without hesitation.
She is survived by her children, Rahlyns Beddes, Rohyce Villareal, Son-in-law Darrin Villareal, Ryane Falconer, grandchildren, Taelor, Xcylur, Noah, Aubrey, Shelby and Lawson, great-grandchildren, Remy and Jack. Sister, Jill Michael and brother-in-law Mike Michael. Nephews, Tim, Kim and Glenn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Philip Falconer, her parents, Harold and Agatha Moore. Her brothers, Jack, Bob and Joe, and her sister, Nancy.
The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff from St. Joseph’s Hospice, Shelly and Kari from Private Personal Care Givers.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3036 Epiphany Ln, Eau Claire, WI 54703. Burial following the service at Rest Haven Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, at the church, prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
Memorials to the Disabled American Veterans are appreciated. You may donate online at www.dav.org
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.