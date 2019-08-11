Janet Ann (O’Mara) Figlmiller, age 86, of Eau Claire, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Janet was born on November 6, 1932, in Eau Claire to Peter and Elsie (Herrick) O’Mara. She graduated from St. Patrick’s Catholic High School with the Class of 1951. Janet married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Richard “Dick” Figlmiller, on November 10, 1951 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Together they raised 7 children.
Janet worked for Ed Phillips and Sons as an accounts payable bookkeeper for many years until she left to care for her father-in-law, Victor, who had Alzheimer’s. She was a member of St. Olaf Catholic Church, the Women’s Group of St. Olaf’s, and helped serve meals at church. She also did volunteer work with the Community Table. She enjoyed dancing, golfing, hunting, fishing, camping and international world traveling with her husband — and later her children — after his passing. Janet and Dick wintered in Texas for many years.
She is survived by her children, Steve (Laz), Cathy (Jay) Messerer, Peggy (Jim) Ehrhard, Paul (Bob), Dia Hritz, Pete, and Tim (Jen); 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings; and son-in-law, Kyle.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Olaf Catholic Church, 3220 Monroe St., Eau Claire. Burial will take place in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Eau Claire.
A special thank you to Dr. Reesman, Dr. Schifeling, John, Wendy, and the entire staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their care of Janet.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Janet to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Janet to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family.