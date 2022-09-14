Janet M. Forster, 86, of Chippewa Falls, died September 5, 2022 at Home Suite Home in the town of Tilden. She was born on January 26, 1936 in Eau Claire to Oscar and Ruth (Patterson) Johnson.

On July 2, 1955 she married Roger Forster at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Janet was employed at Phillips Plastics as a press operator retiring in 2001 after 16 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

