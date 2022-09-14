Janet M. Forster, 86, of Chippewa Falls, died September 5, 2022 at Home Suite Home in the town of Tilden. She was born on January 26, 1936 in Eau Claire to Oscar and Ruth (Patterson) Johnson.
On July 2, 1955 she married Roger Forster at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Janet was employed at Phillips Plastics as a press operator retiring in 2001 after 16 years of service. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her three children, Roger W. Forster, Rhonda R. Schraut, both of Eau Claire, Randall S. (Lisa) Forster of Chippewa Falls; eleven grandchildren, Steven, Paul (Stephine), Adam, Trista, Ashley, Ashley, Amanda (Jason), Brandon, Amber, Leanna (Terry) and Crystal; 15 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Joann Knutson, Valeria Ahneman, Susan Barquest and Elaine Johnson, all of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger in 2008, her parents; son Rodney Blake Forster; granddaughter, Rebecca Forster; six brothers, George, Robert, Leslie, John and Harold Gilbertson and Charles Johnson.
Funeral services will be at noon, Friday, September 16, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3214 Golf Rd, Eau Claire with Pastor Jamie Brieske officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church. Burial will be in Lutheran Church Cemetery.