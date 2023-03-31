Janet Delores Frasl, passed away on Thursday March 23, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on December 30, 1946, in EauClaire, Wisconsin. Janet was the daughter of Paul Onstad Sr. and Mabel Onstad (Vorce) and attended Memorial High School in Eau Claire. She married Gerald Frasl on February 6, 1965, and they had 2 children Pamela (1966) and Paul (1969). Janet was a stay-at-home mom up until her kids were older. She then began working for Sears, where she later retired after 25 years. Janet was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and would be known to yell at the TV on Sundays. She also had a love of animals, especially her dogs and cats.
Janet is survived by her husband Jerry of 58 years; her daughter Pam (Ben) Cotton of Eau Claire, her son Paul (Denise) Frasl of Parker, Co.; her awesome grandkids, Caden Frasl, Nolan Frasl, Daniel Cotton and Lillian Frasl; her siblings, Elaine Erickson of San Diego, Ca., Paul (Diana) Onstad of Rock Falls, David (JoAnn) Onstad of Pleasantville; her sister-in-law Anna Onstad and brother-in-law Keith Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul Sr and Mabel Onstad, her siblings, Palmer (Lucille) Onstad, MaryAnn (Fred) Pagel, Marvin Onstad, Ione (Clarence) Prissel, Sally Anderson, Diane (Jim) Weisert and brother-in-law Bill Erickson.
We would like to give a huge thank you to St Joseph's Hospice team Kris, Wendy, Aaron, Anna, and to her wonderful caregivers Shelly and Kari.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.