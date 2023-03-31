Frasl, Janet.JPG

Janet Delores Frasl, passed away on Thursday March 23, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones.  

She was born on December 30, 1946, in EauClaire, Wisconsin. Janet was the daughter of Paul Onstad Sr. and Mabel Onstad (Vorce) and attended Memorial High School in Eau Claire.  She married Gerald Frasl on February 6, 1965, and they had 2 children Pamela (1966) and Paul (1969). Janet was a stay-at-home mom up until her kids were older.  She then began working for Sears, where she later retired after 25 years. Janet was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and would be known to yell at the TV on Sundays. She also had a love of animals, especially her dogs and cats.

