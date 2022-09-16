Janet Goettl.jpg

Janet R. Goettl, 84, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Lake Hallie Memory Care under the care of St. Croix Hospice.

Janet was born July 16, 1938, in the town of Woodmohr, the daughter of Joseph and Loretta (Amort) Rothbauer.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Goettl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you