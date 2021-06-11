Janet Susan Hagg passed away at her home in Milton, Florida on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Jan was born August 25, 1948, to Lester and Frances Cleasby in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Following graduation from Memorial High School in 1967 Jan attended UW-Eau Claire where she finished with a BA degree. She worked in childcare for a few years. Jan and Charles Hagg were married September 28, 1985. The couple lived in Eau Claire until 2014 when they moved to Milton, Florida. Together Chuck and Jan travelled widely by motorcycle to the Carolinas, New England, Colorado, and Montana. Later they took trips by car to Pennsylvania. They often flew to Florida, a favorite place with its beaches and an abundance of shells. They also made one trip to Hawaii. When not traveling she spent hours at a time reading books.
Jan was active in jail ministry at the Eau Claire County jail for over 20 years starting in the 1990s, conducting worship and Bible study for the women inmates. Jan spent much time writing in her blog, both poetry and prose.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Joe Cleasby, and her half-sisters Jean Lewis and Donna Huff.
Jan is survived by her husband Charles Hagg of Milton, Florida, her brothers Jack (Barb) Cleasby of EU Claire, WI, and Jeff (Norma) Cleasby of Milton, WI, her sister Margaret (Dave) Bauman of Baraboo, WI, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
A memorial service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W Grand Ave, Eau Claire, WI 54701. The time will be 2:00 pm on Monday, June 21, 2021; visitation starting at 1:30 pm. A previous memorial was held at Bay Area Vineyard Church in Milton, FL. Trahan Family Funeral Home of Milton, FL handled the burial.
A special thanks caring friends and relatives, also to Vitas Hospice for the outstanding care provided at the end. Memorial gifts will be given to a missionary training organization called Entrust.