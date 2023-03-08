JANET HALDEMAN 1.jpg

Janet Haldeman, 66, of rural Augusta, died March 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Janet was born June 17, 1956, to Robert and Bernice (Olson) Widner. At the age of 6 she was adopted by Vernon and Dorothy (Mork) Henaman and grew up on their farm in Greenwood. She graduated Greenwood High School in 1974 and then moved to Florida.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Haldeman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you