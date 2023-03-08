Janet Haldeman, 66, of rural Augusta, died March 6, 2023, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Janet was born June 17, 1956, to Robert and Bernice (Olson) Widner. At the age of 6 she was adopted by Vernon and Dorothy (Mork) Henaman and grew up on their farm in Greenwood. She graduated Greenwood High School in 1974 and then moved to Florida.
After returning from Florida with her 3 children, she married Steve Haldeman on June 18, 1994. The couple lived all their married life on the Haldeman farm. She loved family get togethers, her cats, taking road trips often to casinos and helping friends.
Janet will be deeply missed by her husband Steve; 3 children, Robert (Jeannie) McLemore of Eau Claire, Billie (DuWayne) Lantz of Fairchild, Miriam McLemore of Eau Claire; 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; 7 siblings, Rachel (David) Rodgstad of Alma Center, Jane (Dennis) Zielinski and James (Jeannie) Henaman all of Mosinee, Esther Lobacz of Greenwood, Joyce (Ronald) Johnson of Blair, Jon (Clara) Henaman of Spencer, Jean (Richard) Osweiler of Holmen; nieces, nephews and faithful canine companion Abby.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sister Betty Hoff; brother-in-law Richard Lobacz; nephews, David Henaman and Jonathan Johnson; infant granddaughter Fawn Marie Otto; and special friends, Vicki Clark and Ray Hardesty.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home with burial in the East Lawn Cemetery both in Augusta. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.