Janet Harke, 81, of rural Augusta, passed away following a lengthy illness at her home early Wednesday morning, July 13, 2022. She was in the loving care of her daughters, grand daughter Chelsie, special niece Melinda and St. Joseph’s Hospice. Janet was comforted by her strong faith and the knowledge that she would be reunited with her husband and cherished family members.
Janet Lisetta Harke, daughter of Jerry and Lisetta (Knuth) Randall was born Sept.11, 1940, in Augusta, Wisconsin. Janet was raised in Augusta with her sister and two brothers, and it was here that she attended school and graduated from Augusta High School in 1958 . Janet was confirmed on June 27, 1954, at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, and since then her involvement with her church was always an important part of her life.
Janet was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Ronald Harke on June 6, 1959, at Grace Lutheran Church. The couple lived all their married life in Bridge Creek Township, where they farmed and raised their daughters.
In addition to her role as wife and mother, she had also worked at Randall Livestock in Augusta, briefly at Country Treasures in Eau Claire before working for her brother Tom at the Woodshed in Augusta. This position allowed her to not only tap into her decorating ability, but also gave her the opportunity to visit with friends as well as new acquaintance. Janet was a warm and caring individual that looked for the good in everyone. Her family and faith were the center of her life and she went on to enrich the lives of so many around her.
Janet will be deeply missed, especially by her daughters, Renae Harke and Cynthia Barka both of Augusta; grandson Brady Barka (Kaaren Christensen) of Augusta, 2 granddaughters, Chelsie Barka (Kyle Jacobson) of Eau Claire and Shantae Harke (Preston McNamar)of Colorado; 4 great grandchildren, Braxton and Brexlee, Mason and Chandler; brother, Tom and Peggy Randall of Augusta; other family members and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ron on Nov. 26, 2012; father Jerry on Nov. 4, 1971; mother Lisetta on Nov. 1, 1973; siblings, Dale Randall, Nancy (Roger) Guse; father and mother-in-law, Ray and Alfrieda Harke.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta. Burial will be later in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
