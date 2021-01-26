Janet Kaler

Janet Louise Kaler died peacefully on January 20, 2021. She was born in Staples, MN to John Joseph Hill of County Clare Ireland and Bessie (Faxon) Hill of Grant, Nebraska on May 6, 1928. She was the third of four children born to John and Bessie. She had a wonderful childhood in Staples. Her father raised a beautiful garden and they had a cow and sold the cream and butter.
She married J. Floyd Kaler on July 2, 1949 and moved to Moorhead, MN. They built their first home in the seven years they were there and had their son Scott. They ventured west when Scott was three and settled in Denver, CO. They had their daughter Heather and the family was complete. They had many friends and Janet loved to entertain. She helped Floyd in his many business adventures through the years. They again relocated in the 80s to Belen, NM. They operated a business and traveled extensively. She was a wonderful cook and seamstress. She took up ceramics and evolved into porcelain doll making. She poured the molds, china painted, made the clothes and each were beautiful creations. She sold and gave away many. After 62 years of marriage, Floyd passed in 2011. She eventually moved to a retirement community in Albuquerque, where she enjoyed all the activities and made very special friends. In 2016, for health concerns, she moved to Eau Claire, WI, to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law. She lived at The Classics for two years and so enjoyed all they had to offer. She then moved in with her son and daughter-in-law where she spent her final years.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents: John and Bessie; husband: Floyd; brother: Jack; sister: Colleen and Ruth; and their spouses.
She will be missed intensely by her son: Scott (Jane) Kaler; daughter: Heather (John) Koontz; grandchildren: Joshua (Desire Wilson) Kaler, Luke (Amanda) Kaler, Kyle Frame and Jeanette Koontz; great grandchildren: Sariah, Kloe, Alexandra, Stetson and a baby girl due in February.
We want to extend our sincere gratitude and thanks to Dr. Lisa Gillette and the Mayo Hospice Staff especially Angie and Marnie. There were also many other nurses that helped us. We cannot say enough of the support we had to care for Janet in these last months. God Bless you all.
No services will be held at this time. Interment will be at a later date at the Santa Fe National Cemetery with her late husband Floyd.
