Janet Kiebler

Janet J. Kiebler, age 89 of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Dove Healthcare South in Eau Claire.
Janet was born on April 23, 1930 in Pontiac Michigan to Dr. Donald and Edith Myrle (Barr) Hoyt. In her teenage years, she attended Stephen College in St. Louis, Missouri where she met Vernon Kiebler who was attending Columbia University. They moved to Wheaton, IL to start their perfect family. Their daughter Linda was born in 1951 and Sue in 1953. In the late 60s Jan and Vern started their own corporation VH Kiebler and Associates which was very successful.
Jan is survived by daughters Linda (Denny) Peterson and Sue Cermak, six grandchildren, Paul (EKaterina), Staci, Travis, Dani (Bob), Marshall (Maggie) Justin (Carrie) and 14 Great Grand Children and 1 great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband.
Funeral service will take place at 11 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire, WI 54703 with Pastor Jerry Morris officiating. Visitation will take place at the church Saturday morning from 10 am until the time of service and will continue at the church following the service with refreshments being served. Burial will take place at a later date in the Wheaton Cemetery in Wheaton, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Janet’s name to Cosley Zoo Foundation 1356 North Gary Ave., Wheaton, IL 60187
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.