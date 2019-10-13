Janet Krueger

Janet M. Krueger, age 83, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born Dec. 19, 1935 in Houghton, MI to Allen and Evelyn (Schumacher) Richard.
On Dec. 22, 1979, Janet married David Krueger in Milwaukee, WI.
She worked for Allen Bradley Co. in Milwaukee for 44 years, retiring in 1996. Following David’s retirement in 1999, they moved back to David’s hometown of Menomonie.
Janet enjoyed bowling, golfing and fishing. She was a member of a Trap Team which she joined with no experience and outdid some of the most experienced members. She was always open to new things and very adventurous.
Janet is survived by her husband, David; her brother Ken (Jo) Vadnais; brothers-in-law, Gary (Mary Lou) Krueger and Manny Kolsin; sister-in-law Karen (Bill) Kaiser; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles and Randy; and a sister Jeanne.
It was Janet’s wishes for no services to be held. Burial will be in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
Janet’s family would like to thank the staff at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation and Mayo Hospice for the compassion and care they provided Janet.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.