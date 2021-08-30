Janet (Jan) Grace Lewis, 75, passed away August 26, 2021, in the presence of her loved ones.
She was born May 24, 1946, to Louis and Grace Gernandt in Northfield, MN. The family moved to Eau Claire in 1950.
Jan graduated from Memorial High School in June of 1964 and married Fred in August of that same year. They lived in Eau Claire until 1966 when they moved to Virginia and later Georgia when Fred enlisted in the Army. They returned to Eau Claire and lovingly raised their two daughters and son. Nearing retirement, they lived on the Flambeau River in Bruce, Wisconsin for 6 ½ years before returning to Eau Claire.
Jan lived a full and happy life and took joy in everything she did. She loved reading, Facebook, and YouTube animal and camping videos. She enjoyed RVing with her husband and friends especially because their cats Timmy and Teddy could travel with them. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Fred; daughter, Tiffany Grace; son, Nathan; grandson, Adam; granddaughter, Arianna Grace, grandson-in-law, Nate; and her sister, Darlene. Her friends and family loved her deeply and will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Dana.
A private service will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.