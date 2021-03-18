Janet Merritt

Janet (Sue) Gray Merritt, 98, of Eau Claire, died March 1, 2021, after a brief hospitalization. Born on Feb. 21, 1923, to Etna and Roy L. Gray, she grew up in Fort Madison, Iowa, and attended the University of Iowa. After receiving her degree in Speech Pathology and Masters degree in Child Development, she married Dr. James W. Merritt in Iowa City in 1951. They were married for 50 years until Jim died in 2001. Sue was also preceded in death by her only brother, Richard Gray, and her grandson, Jimmy Merritt. She is survived by her five children, Jane(Robb) Rutledge of Red Wing, MN, Robert Merritt of Eau Claire, William Merritt of Eau Claire, Thomas(Nancy) Merritt of Germantown,WI, and Nancy(Hendrik) Boese of Eau Claire; Eduardo Rodriguez of Tiverton, RI; grandchildren Geoffrey(Katy Lowry) Rutledge, Annie(Luke Seidl) Rutledge and Paul Rutledge, Katie(Keith Phares) Merritt, Tyler Merritt and Jenni Merritt, Rebecca Boese and Hendrik Boese; and great-grandchildren Soren James and Oona Kate Rutledge Seidl.
Sue enjoyed traveling, sweet desserts, and fresh flowers in the house. She had a classy, put-together style. But our mothers true mission in life, her not so secret goal, was to mold our characters. She was a real stickler for good table manners, even though we were known to throw dinner rolls from one end of the table to another. We were expected to tell the truth, help others, and write thank-you notes. She firmly believed Love absolutely means saying you’re sorry, and often. She tried to gently guide us, not always successfully, away from sloth, vanity, and other character mis-steps, accepting us with patient kindness when we failed. Not only did Sue support her children, but friends and neighbors also appreciated her wise counsel. She was a listener- with a sharp wit and an ability to see the truth. Even strangers were inspired by her quiet strength — Mrs. M and the Hotel Merritt often provided comfort, a refuge for the occasional wayward wandering soul. Sue was a blessing in all our lives; we were fortunate to know and love her.
The family is planning an informal reception to celebrate of Sues life on Sunday August 22, 2021from 2pm-5pm at The Florian Gardens (2340 Lorch Ave. Eau Claire). We gratefully welcome any memorial gifts asking they be given to the BrightFocus Foundation for Macular Degeneration Research.